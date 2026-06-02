Justin's Forecast: Triple Digits This Week, Breezes Return Starting Thursday

MORNING: Mostly sunny with mild wake-up temperatures in the 70s. Back to the 80s by 8 a.m. and the 90s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: High of 101° with mostly sunny conditions and east-southeast breezes at 5-15 mph.

EVENING: South breezes at 10-15 mph with readings in the 90s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 70s with some 5-10 mph breezes.

Highs range from 101° to 104° each afternoon this week through Saturday.

Late night and early morning lows will be in the 70s through the weekend.

Maximum winds will be under 20 mph today and tomorrow, then around 25 mph Thursday and Friday, then 30-35 mph gusts this weekend.

Highs dip to the mid-to-upper 90s Sunday through next Tuesday before rising back into the triple digits the rest of next week. There are signs that highs may approach 110° by the middle of the month.

The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today and "moderate" tomorrow, on account of ozone.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, grasses, and oak listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strongest from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., when a sunburn can happen in 15 to 30 minutes.