Justin's Forecast: Tenth Record High in a Row

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures near 70° with north breezes at 5-10 mph and a mostly sunny sky.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with a record-setting high of 92° in Las Vegas and 5-15 mph breezes. Today's record is 88° (2022) so this will very likely be our tenth consecutive record high.

EVENING: Sunset is near 7 p.m. and we'll drop through the 80s alongside 5-10 mph breezes and a mainly clear sky.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 60s with a few high clouds and generally light winds.

Records continue to fall this weekend, including 93° Saturday and Sunday. This March is far and away the hottest March on record, running more than 11° above-average.

We'll turn partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday as southwest winds gust to 25 mph each afternoon. Winds next week will linger and strengthen, with southwest gusts up to 30 mph Monday, 35 mph Tuesday, and 30 mph Wednesday and Thursday.

Las Vegas highs dip to the upper 80s Monday and the mid-to-upper 70s Tuesday and beyond as low pressure covers the Western states for the first time in a couple weeks. There may be a few light showers Tuesday night, but the chance is low at 10%.

Lows at night remain in the 60s in Las Vegas through the weekend, then fall to the 50s Tuesday night and beyond.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" this week. Tree pollen (mulberry, ash, juniper) is the predominant pollen type. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The UV index is "very high" from noon through 2 p.m., sun protection is advised between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. A hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside during that time. A sunburn can happen in as few as 15 minutes when the sun is highest in the sky.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to ozone and particle pollution, which accumulates when we have warm days.