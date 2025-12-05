Justin's Forecast: Temperatures Trending Mild

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s around Las Vegas. A climb to the 50s after 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the low 60s for the first time in nearly a week.

EVENING: A quick drop to the 40s after 8:00 p.m. with a clear sky and light winds.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 40s with a clear sky and light winds.

The weekend brings mid 60s each afternoon, after chilly early mornings in the low-and-mid 40s.

Upper 60s Monday and Tuesday are about 10° above-average for early-to-mid December.

Temperatures will hit 70° Wednesday, 71° Thursday (record is 72°), and 70° Friday as a ridge of high pressure nudges into Southern California.

Nighttime lows will still be chilly, in the mid-to-upper 40s in Las Vegas and the low-to-mid 40s away from The Strip.

The storm track remains locked in place for the next week across the Pacific Northwest and the Northern and Central Rockies. No rain or mountain snow chances in Southern Nevada or Southern Utah for the foreseeable future.