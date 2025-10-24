Justin's Forecast: Sunny Today, Breezy with Clouds Tomorrow Afternoon

MORNING: Cool and clear and calm, with sunrise temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and calm with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear tonight with 70s at sunset and lows near 60° after midnight.

Las Vegas has 10-20 mph southwest gusts on Saturday afternoon. Despite increasing clouds, highs will still reach the low 80s.

Sunday is partly cloudy with 5-15 mph gusts and highs in the upper 70s.

Upper 70s linger Monday before a warming trend back to the low 80s next week. We'll be much milder-than-average in the lead-up to Halloween (and Nevada Day) on Friday.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with sagebrush, ragweed, and elm as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" in Las Vegas the next couple days; the light winds, cool nights, and mild afternoons have allowed some fine particle pollution and ozone to build.