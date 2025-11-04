Justin's Forecast: Sunny Today, Breezy Tomorrow

MORNING: Sunrise is at 6:07 a.m. and readings then will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures reach the 70s before 10 a.m. and winds remain light.

AFTERNOON: Highs reach the low 80s with sunshine and light breezes at 5-10 mph.

EVENING: Sunset is 4:41 p.m. and temperatures will fall through the 70s and reach the 60s by 9:00 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 50s with a clear sky and light winds.

Highs in the low 80s today and tomorrow are just 5° shy of the record high for each respective date. Those numbers are nearly 10° above average for early November.

Wednesday sees increasing high clouds and afternoon winds from the southwest at 15-25 mph. Breezes continue into Wednesday night under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows dip to the upper 50s after midnight.

Highs dip slightly to the upper 70s Thursday and beyond. There are indications that Southern Nevada will drop to the upper 60s by next Thursday (November 13th).

Nighttime lows remain cool, in the mid-and-upper 50s around Las Vegas.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "moderate" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes).

The forecast pollen levels are "low" over the next four days, with elm, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" in Las Vegas due to particle pollution, but should improve to "good" tomorrow as breezes sweep out the particle pollution.