Justin's Forecast: Sunny Through Wednesday, Rain Chances Start Thursday

MORNING: Cool readings in the 60s early, and 70s by 9 a.m., with sunshine and breezes at 10-15 mph.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the mid 80s with northeast breezes at 5-15 mph and continued sun.

TONIGHT: Clear and in the 70s this evening with 60s by midnight and lows in the low 60s late.

Las Vegas enjoys sunshine and highs in the mid 80s again on Tuesday, with upper 80s Wednesday.

Rain chances develop Thursday afternoon (30%) through Friday and Saturday (40%) as moisture from Hurricane Priscilla, off the Baja Peninsula later this week, streams into the Desert Southwest. Showers may be accompanied by thundershowers Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures trends from the upper 80s Thursday to the low 80s Friday and Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday, which will be the beginning of a cooler stretch. Highs in the mid-and-upper 70s are expected from Sunday through next Thursday.

Nighttime and early morning lows remain in the 60s this week, and will drop to the 50s starting Sunday night.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" over the next four days, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. The air quality forecast is "good" in Las Vegas the next couple days.