Justin's Forecast: Sunny Days and Cool Nights, Windy Friday

MORNING: Cool readings in the upper 60s and low 70s early. Sunshine lifts temperatures to the 80s after 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the upper 80s to near 90° with south breezes at 5-15 mph and sunshine.

TONIGHT: Clear and in the 70s after 8 p.m., with late night lows in the mid-and-upper 60s.

Highs are back near 90° Thursday after a cool early morning in the mid-and-upper 60s.

Las Vegas trends to the mid 80s Friday and the low 80s this weekend, which is a bit below-average for early October.

Nighttime and early morning lows are in the upper 60s this week. They'll drop the low 60s this weekend and next week.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" today and tomorrow, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types, but slight relief is possible midweek as levels drop to the "low-medium" category.

The air quality forecast is "good" the next couple days.