Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Justin's Forecast: Sunny and Windy with Highs in the Low 90s

Channel 13 Weather Forecast | Wednesday, September 10
Channel 13 Weather Forecast for September 10
Sunny and Windy with Highs in the Low 90s
Posted

MORNING: Readings in the 70s through 9 a.m. with 5-15 mph breezes and sunshine.

AFTERNOON: Southwest winds at 15-30 mph with highs in the low 90s and continued sunshine.

TONIGHT: Dropping through the 80s by sunset as 10-15 mph breezes linger; lows in the upper 60s after midnight.

Breezes linger at 10-20 mph Thursday before relaxing Friday and Saturday. Breezes pick back up to 20 mph Sunday and Monday.

Las Vegas sees 30 mph gusts Wednesday

Highs dip near 90° Thursday and Friday. We haven't had a day in the 80s in Las Vegas since June 22nd.

Low-and-mid 90s are back this weekend and next week, which is close to average for mid-September.

Nighttime and early morning temperatures remain cooler, in the upper 60s and low 70s, for the next week.

In spite of the lower temperatures, don't forget the sunscreen; the UV index is still "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

A very high UV index can cause a sunburn in 15 minutes

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo