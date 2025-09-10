Justin's Forecast: Sunny and Windy with Highs in the Low 90s

MORNING: Readings in the 70s through 9 a.m. with 5-15 mph breezes and sunshine.

AFTERNOON: Southwest winds at 15-30 mph with highs in the low 90s and continued sunshine.

TONIGHT: Dropping through the 80s by sunset as 10-15 mph breezes linger; lows in the upper 60s after midnight.

Breezes linger at 10-20 mph Thursday before relaxing Friday and Saturday. Breezes pick back up to 20 mph Sunday and Monday.

Highs dip near 90° Thursday and Friday. We haven't had a day in the 80s in Las Vegas since June 22nd.

Low-and-mid 90s are back this weekend and next week, which is close to average for mid-September.

Nighttime and early morning temperatures remain cooler, in the upper 60s and low 70s, for the next week.

In spite of the lower temperatures, don't forget the sunscreen; the UV index is still "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.