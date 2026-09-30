Justin's Forecast: Sunny and Warmer Days Ahead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Mostly sunny with developing northwest breezes at 10-20 mph and wake-up temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and much warmer with highs in the low 90s. Light breezes expected.

EVENING: Clear and calm and cool with readings dropping through the 80s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

October begins Thursday and highs will be in the mid 90s to finish the week (well above-average).

Nighttime lows will be in the low-to-mid 70s in Las Vegas during this stretch, but we expect mid 60s in cooler neighborhoods.

Forecast pollen levels are medium the next few days. Ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is still advised between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

The air quality forecast is moderate the next few days due to ozone.