Justin's Forecast: Sunny and Warm Today, Breezes Start Tomorrow

MORNING: Mostly sunny with wake-up temperatures in the 60s in Las Vegas with calm conditions.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the low 90s with sunshine and south breezes at 10-20 mph.

EVENING: Mainly clear and cooling to the 70s after 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 60s.

Breezes from the south and southwest reach 15-25 mph Thursday, Friday, 20-30 mph Saturday, and 25-35 mph Sunday in Las Vegas.

Highs in the mid 80s Thursday and low 80s Friday drop to the mid 70s Saturday, upper 60s Sunday, low 70s Monday, and mid 70s Tuesday.

Rain chances climb to 30% Saturday and 20% Sunday as low pressure digs into the West, bringing clouds and the aforementioned cooler temperatures.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" this week. Tree pollen (mulberry, ash, alder) is the predominant pollen type. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to ozone.

The UV index is "very high" from noon through 2 p.m., and sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. A hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside during that time, and a sunburn can happen in as few as 15 minutes when the sun is high in the sky.