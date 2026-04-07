Justin's Forecast: Sunny and Warm Today, Breezes Start Thursday, Weekend 70s

MORNING: Sunny with wake-up temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s in Las Vegas with calm conditions.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the upper 80s to near 90° with sunshine and light south breezes at 5-15 mph.

EVENING: Clear and cooling into the 70s by 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 60s with clear, calm conditions.

Continued sunshine Wednesday with south breezes at 10-20 mph in the afternoon when highs return to 90°.

Breezes from the south and southwest reach 15-25 mph Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Las Vegas.

Highs in the mid 80s Thursday and low 80s Friday drop to the mid 70s Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, which is near-average for mid-April.

Rain chances climb to 10% Friday and 20% on Saturday and Sunday as low pressure digs into the West, bringing clouds and the aforementioned cooler temperatures.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" this week. Tree pollen (mulberry, ash, alder) is the predominant pollen type. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to ozone.

The UV index is "very high" from noon through 2 p.m., and sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. A hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside during that time, and a sunburn can happen in as few as 15 minutes when the sun is high in the sky.