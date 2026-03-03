Justin's Forecast: Sunny and Warm and Breezy Today

MORNING: Sunny with wake-up temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s and northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

AFTERNOON: Highs in mid 70s with north breezes at 10-20 mph and sunshine. Gusts hit 30 mph on Lake Mead and 40 mph on the Colorado River, and a Lake Wind Advisory is in place until 3 p.m. in those two spots.

EVENING: Breezes lighten but linger at 5-15 mph as we drop into the 60s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 50s with light 5-10 mph breezes and a clear sky.

Wednesday sees a partly cloudy afternoon as southwest breezes blow at 10-20 mph and highs reach the upper 70s.

Thursday brings northwest winds at 15-25 mph and a cool down; highs are limited to the mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

Nighttime lows in the low 50s will drop to the upper 40s Thursday night and Friday night.

Friday remains blustery (north winds 15-25 mph) with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid 60s.

The weekend ahead sees a jump from 72° Saturday to 77° Sunday. Northeast gusts of 15-30 mph Saturday will relax but linger at 10-15 mph on Sunday.

Highs next week in the 70s will climb to the low 80s next Friday, and a warm stretch looks likely through mid-March.

The UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. through noon, meaning a sunburn could happen in 30 minutes for some people, so grab a hat and sunscreen if you're outside from mid-morning to mid-afternoon (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

The forecast pollen levels have climbed to the "high" category and will remain elevated for the next month as trees continue to bloom across the valley. Ash, juniper, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, and keeping windows closed (especially when it's windy) is advised. Dust and dander aggravate allergies, but vacuuming and dusting often will help.

The air quality forecast is "good" the next few days, although open areas may be prone to blowing dust.