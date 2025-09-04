Justin's Forecast: Storms Isolated Today, Scattered Tonight and Tomorrow

MORNING: Mostly sunny with wake-up temperatures in upper 70s and low 80s. Readings reach the 90s after 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Isolated storms may drift from the mountains into a few valley neighborhoods after lunchtime. The chance is only 20%. Highs hit the mid 90s with a partly cloudy sky and noticeable humidity.

TONIGHT: A 30% chance that showers and thundershowers push in from the north. Lows in the upper 70s.

Monsoon opportunities continue today, tonight, Friday (40%), and Saturday (10%), but many areas will miss out on the downpours.

Highs remain in the mid 90s through the start of the weekend, could climb to the upper 90s Sunday and Monday, and then dip to the low 90s by the middle and end of next week.

Don't forget the sunscreen if you're poolside this weekend. The UV index is still "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and grass listed as the predominant pollen types.