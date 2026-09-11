Justin's Forecast: Still Hot, Wind Picks Up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: It's partly cloudy and in the upper 80s at sunrise. A few isolated raindrops are around Lake Mead early this morning.

AFTERNOON: High of 106° with sun and southwest breezes at 15-30 mph.

EVENING: Readings drop back to the 90s after 8 p.m. as 15-25 mph winds linger.

TONIGHT: Another mild night with lows in the mid 80s and steady 15-25 mph winds.

Saturday is blustery, with 20-35 mph southwest winds, sunshine, and highs near 103°. The combination of wind and low humidity will elevate the fire danger, so a Fire Weather Watch is in place from 11am to midnight.

Winds linger Sunday (15-30 mph) as highs remain near 101°; plenty of sun is expected.

Highs next week remain between 98° and 100° with lingering breezes at 15-25 mph most days. The good news is that late nights and early mornings will be cooler, in the mid 70s.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

The air quality forecast is "good" today and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" today and tomorrow and "medium-high" the rest of this week with ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

High school class thanks Justin Bruce for sending them a personalized video: