Justin's Forecast: Still Cold, But 60s Return Sunday and 70s Start Tuesday

MORNING: Plan on a cold morning in the 30s with 10-20 mph breezes and a mostly sunny sky. Readings reach the 40s after 8 a.m. and the 50s by midday.

AFTERNOON: Highs hit the low-to-mid 50s with increasing high clouds and lingering 5-15 mph breezes.

EVENING: Partly cloudy with light breezes and reading falling into the 40s.

TONIGHT: Clearing sky late, lows in the mid 30s around Las Vegas with 5-10 mph breezes.

Saturday starts sunny and in the low-to-mid 30s before a partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid 50s and northeast breezes at 5-15 mph.

Sunday begins at 40° and highs surge to the low-and-mid 60s in the afternoon as we begin a milder stretch.

A spike to the upper 60s Monday gives way to low-and-mid 70s Tuesday and beyond! Southwest breezes at 10-20 mph and partly cloudy conditions will temper the warm-up just a bit at times next week. But, the numbers next week are nearly 10° above-average, and will stay mild as we head into early March.

Here are a few rainfall reports from Thursday and for this week: