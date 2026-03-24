Justin's Forecast: Spring Heat Wave Continues

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70° with a mostly sunny sky and light winds.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with a record high of 96° in Las Vegas and breezes at 5-15 mph.

EVENING: Sunset is near 7 p.m. and we'll drop into the 80s with light 5-10 mph breezes and a mainly clear sky.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-to-upper 60s with a mainly clear sky.

Records continue to fall this week, including 97° Wednesday, 94° Thursday, 92° Friday, 92° Saturday, and 90° Sunday. So far this March is the hottest on record, running more than 10° above-average.

We'll turn partly-to-mostly cloudy Friday and this weekend as southwest flow aloft carries in moisture for mid-and-high level cloudiness as a trough of low pressure approaches the Pacific Northwest and California.

Lows at night this week will be in the mid-to-upper 60s in Las Vegas.

A few afternoon gusts of 20 mph are expected Wednesday, with 20-25 mph afternoon gusts this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Las Vegas highs dip to the mid 80s Monday and the mid 70s next Tuesday and beyond.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" this week. Across the valley, mulberry, ash, and juniper are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The UV index is "very high" from noon through 2 p.m., sun protection is advised between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. A hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside during that time. A sunburn can happen in as few as 15 minutes when the sun is highest in the sky.