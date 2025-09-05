Justin's Forecast: Spotty Storms This Morning and This Afternoon

MORNING: Isolated showers and thundershowers are possible. Chance in Las Vegas is 30% from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wake-up temperatures in the 70s move to the 80s by 9 a.m. and 90s by noon.

AFTERNOON: Isolated showers and thundershowers (30% chance) drift into the valley from the mountains around and after lunchtime. Highs hit the mid 90s with lots of humidity.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

Monsoon opportunities linger today (30%) before dwindling Saturday (10%).

Highs climb from the mid 90s Saturday to the upper 90s Sunday and Monday. Daytime temperatures trend lower next week, with low 90s expected Wednesday and beyond.

Afternoon breezes will gust to 20-25 mph Sunday through most of next week.

Nighttime and early morning temperatures will be pleasant, in the 70s, during that stretch.

Don't forget the sunscreen if you're poolside this weekend. The UV index is still "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and grass listed as the predominant pollen types.