Justin's Forecast: Spotty PM Storms, Still Hot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: It's in the upper 80s and low 90s at sunrise with a partly cloudy sky.

AFTERNOON: High of 108° with partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions, a 30% chance of a passing shower or storm, and south breezes at 10-20 mph.

EVENING: Warm and partly cloudy, dropping into the 90s by 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Turning partly cloudy with lows in the upper 80s.

An Extreme Heat Warning continues Friday (107°) with a 10% rain and storm chance. Gusts reach 25 mph Friday afternoon.

Weekend highs will reach 105° Saturday and 101° Sunday with 30-35 mph gusts each afternoon. Saturday carries a small 10% rain and storm chance, but Sunday is sunny and rain-free.

Upper 90s are expected early next week, with lows in the mid-and-upper 70s.

Monday and Tuesday still sees 30 mph afternoon gusts.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today (ozone) and tomorrow.

Forecast pollen levels are "moderate" this week with ragweed, chenopods, and grasses listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.