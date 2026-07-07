Justin's Forecast: Sizzling Near 110° Through Saturday

MORNING: Sunny and warm with 80s early, 90s by 8 a.m., and 100s by 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and scorching, with southwest winds at 15-25 mph as highs hit 109°.

EVENING: Clear with lingering 10-20 mph breezes and readings in the 100s through 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows briefly dip to the mid 80s late.

Highs range from 110° to 111° Wednesday through Saturday, which will be the hottest stretch so far this year. While no records will be broken, afternoon temperatures will be 6°-7° above-average.

Nighttime lows will also be warm, in the mid 80s, through the week, with upper 80s this weekend into early next week as the humidity climbs. The weather pattern turns favorable for monsoon storms Sunday and early next week.

Sunday sees partly cloudy weather with a 10% storm chance and highs near 107°. Monday looks mostly cloudy with a 30% storm chance and highs near 103°.

Tuesday through the rest of next week carries 10%-20% storm chances, a partly cloudy sky, and highs between 105° and 110°.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

Forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" today and "medium" the rest of the week, with ragweed, grasses, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!