Justin's Forecast: Sizzling Heat Ahead

MORNING: Sunny and warm with temperatures in the 80s early rising to the 90s around 9 a.m. Northeast breezes at 10-15 mph at times.

AFTERNOON: Forecast high of 105° with sunshine and a few 5-15 mph breezes.

EVENING: Clear with readings dropping to the 90s after 9 p.m. and some 5-15 mph breezes.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 80s with some 5-15 mph breezes and a clear sky.

Friday reaches 108°, Saturday 108°, Sunday 107°, Monday 108°, Tuesday 109°, Wednesday 109°, etc.

No records will be tied or broken during this stretch, but Las Vegas will be 5°-10° above-average. Highs may trend closer to 100° by the end of next week, for a few days.

Afternoon wind gusts reach 20 mph on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but generally speaking, the weather pattern doesn't look too windy over the next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the low 80s for the foreseeable future.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to particle pollution this week.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" with ragweed, grasses, and olive listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes.