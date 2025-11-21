Justin's Forecast: Showers Early, Still Chilly

MORNING: Cloudy with showers through mid-morning. Although amounts will be light, rainy conditions will be widespread through the commute. Temperatures are chilly, in the low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy conditions, 5-10 mph breezes. Only a 10% shower chance.

EVENING: Chance of a stray shower increases to 20% as clouds linger and readings drop to the low 50s.

TONIGHT: Chance of showers at 20% with clouds and readings near 50°.

Saturday serves up a 20% chance for a passing shower, so we'll keep an eye on the radar. Temperatures near 50° early in the morning will reach the low 60s in the afternoon, then dip to the mid-and-upper 50s in the evening. While a stray shower can't be ruled out for the F1 race, the chance drops from 20% at 8pm to 10% after 9pm.

Sunday through next week look mostly sunny and dry; highs will be in the mid 60s, which is a few degrees above-average, in the lead-up to Thanksgiving. Nighttime lows remain cold, in the upper 40s.

There are long-range computer model indications that colder weather develops by the end of November into early December, with highs as chilly as the mid 50s, and lows possibly down in the upper 30s.