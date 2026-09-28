Justin's Forecast: Showers and Storms Possible Today, Tonight, and Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Partly cloudy with 70s, partly cloudy conditions, and south winds at 15-20 mph.

AFTERNOON: High of 85° with south winds at 10-25 mph, humidity, mostly cloudy conditions, and a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers in Las Vegas. The chance is higher in Boulder City (60%) and Searchlight (70%) and Laughlin (80%).

EVENING: Spotty storms possible in Las Vegas, the chance is around 20%. Southern Clark County may continue to see heavy storms. Readings drop through the 70s.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid 60s with a mostly cloudy sky and a 40% chance of passing showers and thundershowers.

A Flood Watch is in place today, tonight, and tomorrow morning for Boulder City, Lake Mead, Searchlight, Laughlin, and the rest of southern Clark County.

Spotty showers and thundershowers are still possible Tuesday, including in the morning. Afternoon highs are again limited to the mid 80s. North winds will blow at 15-30 mph through the day.

Wednesday sees sun and afternoon highs in the low 90s after waking up to near 70°.

Highs trend to the low 90s Thursday and the mid 90s Friday, this weekend, and next week. That's above-average for early October.

Nighttime lows will be in the low 70s in Las Vegas during this stretch, but in the mid 60s in cooler neighborhoods.

Forecast pollen levels are medium the next several days; ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.