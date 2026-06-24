Justin's Forecast: Showers and Possible Thunder Through Early Afternoon

MORNING: Passing showers with a few rumbles of thunder. Readings linger in the 90s with humidity and mostly cloudy conditions.

AFTERNOON: Passing thundershowers possible through early afternoon. Increased sun in the late afternoon sends highs to 102° as humidity lingers. Southwest winds at 15-25 mph.

EVENING: Clear sky with readings falling through the 90s and southwest breezes at 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low-and-mid 80s with a clear sky and southwest breezes at 10-20 mph.

No records will be tied or broken this week, but the heat continues: Thursday sees 106° and Friday 103° before a trend to 98° Saturday, 94° Sunday, and 98° Monday.

Wind gusts reach 30 mph Thursday, then 40 mph Friday and 45 mph Saturday. Elevated fire danger on Friday and Saturday has prompted a Fire Weather Watch those days. Also, blowing dust, crosswinds while driving, and downed tree limbs and spotty outages will be a concern.

Nighttime lows will be in the low-to-mid 80s this week in Las Vegas, then drop to the mid 70s this weekend and early next week.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to ozone and particle pollution.

Forecast pollen levels are "low" with ragweed, grasses, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. At noon, a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!