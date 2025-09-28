Justin's Forecast: Scattered Storm Chances Continue

SATURDAY EVENING: Scattered thunderstorms with lightning and pockets of heavy rain remain possible. The chance in any one spot is about 40%.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out tonight. The chance in any one spot is 20%.

SUNDAY: Isolated thunderstorms remain possible to finish the weekend. The chance in any one spot is 30%.

Low pressure aloft is passing just south of Southern Nevada this weekend, working with enhanced humidity to create thunderstorms.

High temperatures will be limited to the mid 80s on Sunday and in the upper 80s to near 90° for most of the upcoming week.

Dry conditions are expected to return to Southern Nevada Monday and they'll remain in place the rest of the week.

Nighttime and early morning temperatures during this period will be pleasant, in the upper 60s.