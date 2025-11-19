Justin's Forecast: Scattered Showers Possible Today, Rain Returns Late Tomorrow

MORNING: Isolated showers (30% chance) otherwise mostly cloudy and chilly with readings in the upper 40s and low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Possible showers (40% chance) otherwise partly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s.

EVENING: Mainly dry (10% chance) and partly cloudy with temperatures dipping to the upper 40s by 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold; lows fall to the mid 40s late, with low 40s away from The Strip.

Rain totals yesterday reached 0.55" at Harry Reid International Airport. Coupled with last Saturday's 0.65" this now ranks as the seventh wettest November on record.

Rain chances linger the rest of the week, but we don't expect any heavy washouts. The chance climbs from 40% today to 60% late tomorrow. In between, Wednesday evening, Wednesday night, and Thursday morning look completely dry. An isolated 30% chance remains Friday.

Highs will be cold this week, in the upper 50s through Friday. Lows at night will be extra chilly, in the upper 40s.

Weekend highs reach the low 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday. There's a slim 10% rain chance in Las Vegas Saturday morning and afternoon, although most of the spotty downpours should be limited to areas south of the valley.

The F1 race Saturday evening looks dry, but chilly. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s with a few 5-10 mph breezes. Coincidentally, it was similarly cold during the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023 and 2024; racing experts say readings this low are not ideal for optimal tire traction.

Sunday through next week look mostly sunny and typically cool for late November; highs will be in the mid 60s, which is a few degrees above-average. Nighttime lows remain cold, in the upper 40s.