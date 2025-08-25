Justin's Forecast: Scattered Showers and Storms, Highs in 90s

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scattered Showers and Storms, Highs in 90s
MORNING: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and thundershowers. Temperatures in the 80s, with 90s after 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and thundershowers, with chances around 50%. Highs in the upper 90s with noticeable humidity and a mix of sun and clouds.

THIS EVENING: 50% shower and thundershower chances continue. Lows in the low 80s late.

Rain and storm chances climb from 50% today to 70% tomorrow, and linger at 50% Wednesday.

Rain and storm chances the next three days

Highs Tuesday may be limited to the low 90s if daytime rain and storm chances keep the sky mostly cloudy.

Nighttime lows will be mild, near 80° this week.

Highs trend to the upper 90s Thursday and Friday as rain chances drop down to only 10%.

This weekend looks mainly dry with highs back on the either side of 100°.

Although clouds will be on the increase as rain chances proliferate, the UV index is still "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and grass listed as the predominant pollen types.

