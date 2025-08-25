Justin's Forecast: Scattered Showers and Storms, Highs in 90s

MORNING: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers and thundershowers. Temperatures in the 80s, with 90s after 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and thundershowers, with chances around 50%. Highs in the upper 90s with noticeable humidity and a mix of sun and clouds.

THIS EVENING: 50% shower and thundershower chances continue. Lows in the low 80s late.

Rain and storm chances climb from 50% today to 70% tomorrow, and linger at 50% Wednesday.

Highs Tuesday may be limited to the low 90s if daytime rain and storm chances keep the sky mostly cloudy.

Nighttime lows will be mild, near 80° this week.

Highs trend to the upper 90s Thursday and Friday as rain chances drop down to only 10%.

This weekend looks mainly dry with highs back on the either side of 100°.

Although clouds will be on the increase as rain chances proliferate, the UV index is still "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and grass listed as the predominant pollen types.