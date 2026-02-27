Justin's Forecast: Record Warmth Starts Today

MORNING: Readings start in the 50s and 60s with light winds, sunshine, and a few high clouds. We'll climb to the 70s after 9 a.m. and flirt with 80° after 11 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Highs hit 83° this afternoon as occasional high clouds filter the sunshine and winds remain light. Las Vegas expects to tie the record high of 83° set in 1986.

EVENING: Increasing high clouds with pleasant temperatures in the 70s falling to the 60s by 9 p.m.

TONIGHT: Partly-to-mostly cloudy with light winds and lows in the low 60s.

Today through Sunday delivers record high temperatures: look for 83° today (record 83° from 1986), 84° Saturday (record 82° from 1986), and 83° Sunday (record 82° from 1986).

Breezes pick up this weekend, from the northeast at 10 mph today, and from the southwest at 15 mph Saturday and 25 mph Sunday. The Spring Mountains will feel gusts of 15 mph today, 25 mph Saturday, and 35 mph Sunday and Monday. Red Rock Canyon feels 15 mph gusts Friday and Saturday that will increase to 25 mph Sunday and Monday.

High clouds will thicken Friday night through Saturday morning, but partly cloudy conditions are expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday and Monday.

We'll dip slightly to the mid 70s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with highs closer to 70° Thursday through the end of next week.

Starting Saturday night, low temperatures will be in the 50s through next week.

Even though it's winter, the UV index is "moderate" from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., meaning a sunburn could happen in 45 minutes for some people, so grab a hat and sunscreen if you're outside for that long between late morning and mid-afternoon.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to particle pollution over the next few days.

The forecast pollen levels have climbed to "medium-high" and will remain elevated for the next month as trees bloom across the valley. Ash, juniper, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, and keeping windows closed (especially when it's windy) is advised. Dust and dander aggravate allergies, but vacuuming and dusting often will help.