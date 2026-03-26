Justin's Forecast: Record-Tying 93 Today

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures near 70° with light breezes and a mostly sunny sky.

AFTERNOON: Sun mixes with high clouds as highs approach 93° with 5-10 mph breezes. The record today is 93°, set in 2022.

EVENING: Sunset is near 7 p.m. and we'll drop through the 80s alongside 5 mph breezes.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-to-upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky and light winds.

Wednesday was the 8th consecutive day with a record high (98°) which makes the recent heat the longest streak of record highs in Las Vegas weather history (goes back to 1937).

Records continue to fall into the weekend, including 92° Friday, 93° Saturday, and 92° Sunday. This March is far and away the hottest March on record, running more than 11° above-average.

We'll turn partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday as southwest winds gust to 25 mph each afternoon.

Las Vegas highs dip to the mid 80s Monday and the mid-to-upper 70s Tuesday and beyond as low pressure covers the Western states for the first time in a couple weeks.

Lows at night remain in the mid-to-upper 60s in Las Vegas through the weekend, then fall to the low 60s Monday night and all the way to the 50s Tuesday night and beyond.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" this week. Tree pollen (mulberry, ash, juniper) is the predominant pollen type. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The UV index is "very high" from noon through 2 p.m., sun protection is advised between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. A hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside during that time. A sunburn can happen in as few as 15 minutes when the sun is highest in the sky.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to ozone and particle pollution, which accumulates when we have warm days.