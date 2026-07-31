Justin's Forecast: Record-Setting Weekend Heat

MORNING: LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A warm start in the upper 80s and low 90s around Las Vegas with sun and light winds.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs near 113° and southwest 5-15 mph breezes. The record high today is 115° from 1978.

EVENING: Mainly clear with 5-15 mph breezes and readings in the triple digits until 11 p.m.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm with lows near 90°.

Highs reach 116° Saturday and 115° Sunday. August begins this weekend, and if the forecast verifies on Saturday, we'll tie the August all-time record high.

The heat risk moves from "major" today and tomorrow to "extreme" Sunday through Wednesday; an Extreme Heat Warning remains in place until Sunday at 8 p.m., and may be extended.

Overnight lows rise to the low 90s this weekend and beyond.

Highs remain between 110° and 115° from Monday through at least Thursday of next week.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "low" this week, with ragweed and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today and "moderate" tomorrow, both on account of ozone.