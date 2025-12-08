Justin's Forecast: Record Highs Possible Late Week

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the 40s early, with 50s after 8 a.m. and 60s after 10 a.m. Sunny with breezes under 10 mph.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s and winds capped at 10 mph.

EVENING: A quick drop to the 50s by 6:00 p.m. with a clear sky and light winds.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low-to-mid 40s around the valley as calm and clear conditions prevail.

Highs climb from the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday to the low 70s starting Wednesday. Record highs are expected on Thursday (forecast 73°) and possibly Saturday (forecast 71°). Friday will also be in the low 70s, which is about 15° above-average for mid-December.

Nighttime lows will still be chilly, in the upper 40s to near 50° in Las Vegas, but that's well above the average low near 40° this time of December.

The storm track remains locked in place across the Pacific Northwest for the foreseeable future. Dry weather in Southern Nevada should continue through the weekend before Christmas (Saturday, December 20th and Sunday, December 21st).

Mild highs in the upper 60s will be the rule during this stretch. Lows at night remain in the upper 40s. Both of these values are about 10° above-average for mid-to-late December.