Justin's Forecast: Record Highs on the Way

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s in Las Vegas. Expect a clear sky and light winds. Sunrise is 6:59 a.m. Temperatures reach the 60s by 10 a.m. and the 70s by noon.

AFTERNOON: Southeast breezes at 10-20 mph as readings reach the upper 70s with a sunny sky.

EVENING: Sunset is 6:42 p.m. and we'll have a clear sky, light winds, and readings falling to the upper 60s by 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 50s with a clear sky and light winds.

Mostly sunny with a return to 80° tomorrow, after a cool start in the low 50s at daybreak. A few southwest breezes in the afternoon at 10-20 mph.

Wednesday brings low 80s with sunshine and light winds, after starting in the mid 50s.

Record highs will fall as an intense March warm-up kicks in later this week. Right now, we're forecasting a record-setting 86° Thursday, 90° Saturday, 91° Sunday, 93° Monday, 95° Tuesday (St. Patrick's Day), and beyond. The numbers for the rest of next week may be more than 20° above-average, which is very rare for any time of year.

Spring begins at 7:46 a.m. on Friday, March 20th.

The UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. through noon, meaning a sunburn could happen in 30 minutes for some people, so grab a hat and sunscreen if you're outside from mid-morning to mid-afternoon (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to particle pollution, which tends to accumulate when we have light winds, cool nights, and mild days.

The forecast pollen levels have climbed to the "high" category and will remain elevated for the next month as trees continue to bloom across the valley. Ash, juniper, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, and keeping windows closed (especially when it's windy) is advised. Dust and dander aggravate allergies, but vacuuming and dusting often will help.