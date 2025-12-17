Justin's Forecast: Record Highs for December, Rain Looms for Christmas

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and low 50s early, then 60s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with a high of 71° in Las Vegas (tying the record from 1942).

EVENING: A drop from the 60s to the 50s by 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 40s late.

Highs range from the upper 60s to the low 70s for the next six days.

Records may be tied or broken today, Friday, and Sunday, based on the current forecast numbers.

In an average December, Las Vegas sees 1 day at or above 70°. So far this month we've had 6 days at or above 70°! The record is 9 days, from December of 1980. If our forecast verifies, December of 2025 would tie that record.

Sunshine yields to partly cloudy conditions Thursday as the weather pattern begins to change. Mostly cloudy conditions are Friday, this weekend, and next week.

Rain chances pick up to 40% on Christmas Eve (Wednesday) as highs remain in the mid 60s. Showers are possible that night, as well as Christmas Day (50% chance) when highs dip to the low 60s. Friday brings low-to-mid 60s with a 30% chance of a few more showers.

Nighttime lows in the upper 40s to near 50° around Las Vegas are expected for the foreseeable future. That's chilly, but nearly 10° above-average for December.