Justin's Forecast: Record Highs Continue to Fall

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with a mostly sunny sky and light winds.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny with a record high of 94° in Las Vegas and late day south breezes at 10-20 mph.

EVENING: Sunset is at 6:55 p.m. and we won't drop from the 90s into the 80s until around 8:00 p.m. while 5-15 mph breezes linger under a partly cloudy sky.

TONIGHT: Lows in the mid-to-upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky and 5-15 mph breezes.

Records continue to fall this week, including 96° Tuesday, 97° Wednesday, 94° Thursday, 91° Friday, 92° Saturday, and 91° Sunday.

So far this March is the hottest on record, running more than 10° above-average.

The sky will be sunny to mostly sunny this week, although we'll turn partly-to-mostly cloudy Friday and this weekend.

Lows at night this week will be in the mid-to-upper 60s in Las Vegas.

A few afternoon gusts of 20 mph are expected Monday and Wednesday, with 25 mph afternoon gusts this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Next week we expect a pattern change, as low pressure across the Pacific Coast will pull Las Vegas highs to the mid 80s next Monday and near 80° next Tuesday. We may dip to the 70s for highs beginning next Wednesday, which is also the beginning of April.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" this week. Across the valley, mulberry, ash, and juniper are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to ozone, which tends to accumulate when we have light winds and warm days.

The UV index is "very high" at 1 p.m., "high" from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., and "moderate" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., so a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside during that time. A sunburn can happen in as few as 15 minutes when the sun is highest in the sky.