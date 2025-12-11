Justin's Forecast: Record High Today

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s early, then 60s by 9 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with record-setting highs in the low 70s.

EVENING: A drop through the 60s into the 50s after 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows near 50° late. Still calm and clear.

A record-setting 73° today in Las Vegas (prior record is 72° from 1939).

Friday remains very mild, near 72°, which is just shy of the record of 74° from 1958.

Nighttime lows in the upper 40s to near 50° around Las Vegas are expected for the foreseeable future. That's chilly, but nearly 10° above-average for December.

Highs in the upper 60s to near 70° will be the rule this weekend and early next week. Upper 60s will hold the rest of next week.

A weak system may bring a few showers on Monday, December 22nd and Tuesday, December 23rd, but the chance is only 10% as we see it now. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look partly cloudy, dry, and a little cooler with highs in the low 60s and nighttime lows in the low 40s.

