Justin's Forecast: Record Heat Today, Increased Breezes

MORNING: A sunny and quiet start in the 70s at sunrise. A surge into the 90s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and hot, with a record-tying high of 104°, as southwest winds blow at 15-25 mph.

EVENING: Partly cloudy and breezy with gusts of 20 mph and readings falling to the 90s at sunset and the 80s by 11 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low-to-mid 70s late with a partly cloudy sky and 10-15 mph breezes.

Wednesday is windy, with southwest gusts of 30 mph in the afternoon as highs reach the mid-90s under a mostly sunny sky.

Thursday sees lighter winds, sunshine, and highs in the mid 90s. Early morning lows remain in the low 70s through the end of the week.

Upper 90s Friday as southwest breezes reach 15-20 mph in the afternoon under a sunny sky.

Mid 90s are expected this weekend as a round of wind works through Southern Nevada on Saturday, bringing southwest gusts of 30-35 mph. Sunday and early next week will bring lighter winds at 5-15 mph. Highs remain in the mid 90s Sunday through early next week.

Nighttime lows dip to the mid-and-upper 60s Saturday night through next week.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium-high" today and "medium" tomorrow and beyond, with ragweed, olive, and grasses listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

The UV index is "high" to "very high" from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., when a sunburn could happen in 15 to 30 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.