Justin's Forecast: Record Heat Today and Tomorrow

MORNING: A sunny and calm and mild start in the low-to-mid 70s at sunrise. A surge into the 90s by 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and even hotter with a high of 104° as southwest winds blow at 15-20 mph. The prior record is 103° from 1960.

EVENING: Clear and warm with a few breezes at 5-15 mph as readings drop into the 90s after sunset at 7:25 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low-to-mid 70s late with a clear sky and light winds.

Highs hit 104° again on Tuesday, tying the record set in 1996. South gusts hit 15-25 mph in the afternoon as the sky turns partly cloudy.

Wednesday is windy, with southwest gusts at 30-35 mph from midday through the afternoon as highs reach the mid-90s under a partly cloudy sky.

Thursday and Friday see lighter winds, sunshine, and highs in the low-to-mid 90s. Early morning lows those days will be in the upper 60s and mid 60s, respectively.

Mid-to-upper 90s are expected this weekend and next week, which is still more than 5° above-average. Aside from 25 mph gusts on Saturday, the weather pattern looks clear and quiet, albeit hot.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium-high" today and "medium" tomorrow and beyond, with ragweed, olive, and grasses listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow due to ozone.

The UV index is "high" to "very high" from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., when a sunburn could happen in 15 to 30 minutes. Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside.