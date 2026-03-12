Justin's Forecast: Record Heat on the Way

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the mid 50s around Las Vegas with light breezes and a sunny sky.

AFTERNOON: Warmest day since March 1st! Light breezes with sunshine and a high of 84°.

EVENING: Sunset is around 6:45 p.m. and we'll drop through the 70s with a few high clouds and calm conditions.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 50s.

Friday climbs to 87° with partly cloudy afternoon weather and 5-10 mph breezes.

Record highs will be tied this weekend, then shattered next week, as an intense March heat wave sprawls across much of the West.

We're forecasting a record-tying 89° Saturday, 86° Sunday, and a record-tying 89° Monday. Las Vegas sizzles at 93° Tuesday (St. Patrick's Day), 95° Wednesday, 96° next Thursday, 97° next Friday, 95° next Saturday, and 90° next Sunday. The all-time March record high is 93°, so we'll surpass that benchmark several times. Spring officially begins at 7:46 a.m. on Friday, March 20th.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" today and tomorrow, and "high" this weekend as trees bloom. Across the valley, ash, juniper, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting will help.

The UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. through noon, meaning a sunburn could happen in 30 minutes for some people, so grab a hat and sunscreen if you're outside from mid-morning to mid-afternoon (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to particle pollution, which tends to accumulate when we have light winds, cool nights, and mild days.