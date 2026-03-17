Justin's Forecast: Record Heat Begins Tomorrow

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the 60s around Las Vegas with sun and light winds at 5-10 mph.

AFTERNOON: Sunshine and highs near 90° for the first time in 2026; that's about one month ahead of schedule, but not unheard of for mid-March. A few northeast breezes at 5-15 mph.

EVENING: Sunset is around 6:45 p.m. and we won't drop from the 80s into the 70s until 10 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 60s with a clear sky and light winds.

An Extreme Heat Warning starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday and runs through 8 p.m. Sunday. The intensity of the ridge of high pressure that's driving this weather pattern is more typical of May than March, so it's no surprise that records will be broken each day during this five day stretch: 95° Wednesday, 97° Thursday, 98° Friday, 97° Saturday, and 94° Sunday. Additionally, we'll set records early next week with 91° Monday and 91° next Tuesday. The all-time high for March is 93° from 2022, so we'll surpass that benchmark with ease. Astronomical spring doesn't even officially begin until 7:46 a.m. Friday!

Lows at night will be in the mid-to-upper 60s the rest of the week, this weekend, and early next week.

The sky turns partly cloudy Sunday and next week, but a dry pattern is expected. Some breezes at 10-20 mph will develop this weekend into next week as the ridge of high pressure shifts away from us and winds aloft from the southwest return to Southern Nevada.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" this week. Across the valley, mulberry, ash, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" this week due to particle pollution, which tends to accumulate when we have light winds and warm days.

The UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m., meaning a sunburn could happen in 30 minutes. A hat, lightweight, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are good ideas if you're outside between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.