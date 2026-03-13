Justin's Forecast: Record-Breaking Highs Next Week

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s around Las Vegas.

AFTERNOON: Warmest day of 2026 (so far) as we hit 87° with sun and some high clouds.

EVENING: Sunset is around 6:45 p.m. and we'll drop into the 70s as it gets dark. Partly cloudy conditions.

TONIGHT: Lows in the low 60s with high clouds at times.

We're forecasting a record-tying 89° Saturday, 83° Sunday, and 87° Monday.

Records will be shattered next week as an intense heat wave more typical of May than March impacts Southern Nevada: Las Vegas sees 92° Tuesday (St. Patrick's Day), 96° Wednesday, 97° Thursday, 98° next Friday and Saturday, and 95° next Sunday. Those will all be new record highs. The all-time March record is 93°, so we'll surpass that benchmark several times next week. Spring officially begins at 7:46 a.m. on Friday, March 20th.

Nighttime lows will be in the low 60s tonight through the weekend, and in the mid 60s starting Tuesday night through the rest of next week's heat wave.

Forecast pollen levels are "extreme" today and "high" this weekend. Across the valley, mulberry, ash, and elm are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting more often will help, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m., meaning a sunburn could happen in 30 minutes for some people, so grab a hat and sunscreen if you're outside from mid-morning to mid-afternoon (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to particle pollution, which tends to accumulate when we have light winds, cool nights, and mild days.