Justin's Forecast: Rain Expected Today, Some Breaks Toward Midnight

MORNING: Mostly cloudy and in the 40s early this morning.

AFTERNOON: Rain chances climb to 60% with a cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid 50s.

EVENING: Rain chances peak at 80% with clouds and temperatures falling to near 50°.

MIDNIGHT: Upper 40s on The Strip with a 40% chance of lingering showers.

Rain chances increase from 20% at noon to 80% this evening, and linger at 40% at midnight as we ring in 2026. Rain amounts may approach 0.25" this afternoon and this evening.

Another round of passing showers Thursday will keep highs in the mid 50s as we jump into January with a 70% chance for additional rain.

Friday and the weekend remain partly-to-mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. The chance of light passing rain ranges from 10% Saturday to 30% Sunday.

Nighttime lows remain chilly, in the low-and-mid 40s, during this time frame.

Highs next week remain cool, in the upper 50s, with occasional chances for light rain.