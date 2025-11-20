Justin's Forecast: Rain Chance Returns After Dark, Lingers Friday Into Saturday

MORNING: Cold start in the 40s through 9 a.m. with a mainly clear sky.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the upper 50s with partly cloudy conditions and light winds.

EVENING: Chance of showers increases to 60%. Rainfall amounts will be light. Readings drop into the low 50s.

TONIGHT: Chance of showers at 60% with late night lows near 50°.

Rain chances linger at 40% Friday with highs in the upper 50s and a mostly cloudy sky.

Weekend highs reach the low 60s Saturday, but there's a 20% chance for a passing shower or thundershower during the daytime.

The F1 race Saturday evening looks dry, but chilly, with readings in the mid 50s and a few 5-10 mph breezes. It was similarly cold during the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023 and 2024; experts say 50s are not ideal for optimal tire traction.

Sunday through next week look mostly sunny and typically cool for late November; highs will be in the mid 60s, which is a few degrees above-average. Nighttime lows remain cold, in the upper 40s.

Thanksgiving looks dry with an afternoon high of 67°.