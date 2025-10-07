Justin's Forecast: Rain and Thunder Thursday, Friday, Saturday

MORNING: Cool readings in the 60s early, with 70s after 9 a.m., alongside sunshine and a few 10-15 mph breezes.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the mid 80s with light northeast breezes at 5-10 mph and sunshine.

TONIGHT: Clear and in the 70s this evening with 60s around midnight and lows in the low 60s late.

Las Vegas enjoys sunshine and highs in the mid 80s today with upper 80s Wednesday.

Rain chances develop Thursday (40%) and Friday (50%) and linger Saturday (20%) as moisture from Hurricane Priscilla streams from the eastern Pacific into the Desert Southwest. Showers may be accompanied by thundershowers, especially during the daytime warmth.

Temperatures trends from the mid 80s Thursday to the low 80s Friday and Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday, which will be the beginning of a cooler stretch with highs in the mid-and-upper 70s. The below-average highs may last all of next week before 80° returns next weekend.

Nighttime and early morning lows remain in the 60s this week, and drop to the 50s starting Saturday night.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" over the next four days, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. The air quality forecast is "good" in Las Vegas the next couple days.