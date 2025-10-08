Justin's Forecast: Rain and Thunder Thursday and Friday, Perhaps Saturday

MORNING: Sunny with 60s and 70s this morning and a few 5-10 mph breezes.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the upper 80s with sun and a few 10-15 mph breezes.

TONIGHT: Clear with low 80s after sunset, then 70s giving way to mid-and-upper 60s after midnight.

Rain chances develop Thursday (50%) and Friday (50%) and linger Saturday (20%) as moisture from Hurricane Priscilla streams from the Pacific Ocean into the Desert Southwest.

Showers may be accompanied by thundershowers, especially during the daytime warmth. Rain chances will stick around Thursday night and Friday night.

Temperatures trends from the mid 80s Thursday to the low 80s Friday and Saturday.

Sunshine returns Sunday, marking the beginning of a cooler stretch with highs in the mid-and-upper 70s lasting across most of next week.

Nighttime and early morning lows remain in the 60s this week, and drop to the 50s in many neighborhoods starting Saturday night.

Even though it's fall, don't forget the sunscreen if you're out enjoying the weather; the UV index is "high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" over the next four days, with ragweed, chenopods, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types. The air quality forecast is "good" in Las Vegas the next couple days.