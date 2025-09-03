Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Justin's Forecast: Rain and Storm Chances Continue

MORNING: Isolated showers and t'showers possible, mostly cloudy, readings in the 80s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and t'showers expected, mostly cloudy, highs in the mid 90s.

EVENING: Isolated showers and t'showers possible, mostly cloudy, readings in the 80s.

Monsoon opportunities continue across Southern Nevada the rest of the work and school week.

Afternoon heat and humidity will deliver the best chance for a thunderstorm with downpours, lightning, and gusty winds, but chances also continue after dark through the early morning.

Highs remain in the mid 90s this week. Rain chances drop from 50% Wednesday to 40% Thursday to 30% Friday.

Isolated showers this morning, scattered storms this afternoon and evening.

The weekend ahead looks mostly sunny and dry. Highs will climb to the upper 90s by Sunday.

Don't forget the sunscreen if you're poolside this weekend. The UV index is still "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" this week, with ragweed, chenopods, and grass listed as the predominant pollen types.

