Justin's Forecast: Quiet Through Thanksgiving, Sunday Showers Possible

MORNING: Sunshine and a few high clouds as readings begin in the upper 40s and low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Highs in the mid 60s with a mainly sunny sky and light winds.

EVENING: Clear and quiet and chilly, with readings in the mid 50s by 8 p.m.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with late night lows in the mid 40s.

Chilly nights and early mornings in the mid-to-upper 40s will give way to afternoon highs in the mid 60s each day through Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Light winds are a part of the forecast, too.

Thanksgiving sees a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky; we'll start near 50° at 7 a.m. before a high of 66° around 3 p.m.

The weekend brings thicker clouds and a drop in temperatures. Look for 61° Saturday afternoon with southwest breezes at 5-15 mph. Spotty light showers are possible Saturday night. Lows will dip to the mid-and-upper 40s.

Sunday sees mid-and-upper 50s with a 30% chance of light showers. North breezes at 10-20 mph add to the chill.

Plan on a colder stretch of weather next week, with highs in the low-and-mid 50s through next Friday. Nighttime lows in the low 40s (upper 30s in some neighborhoods).