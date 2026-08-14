Justin's Forecast: Pop-up Storms, Highs in Low 90s

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Partly cloudy and in the upper 70s and low 80s at sunrise.

AFTERNOON: A 60% chance of passing showers and storms, otherwise a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 93°. The threat of damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, and isolated hail may prompt a few Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

EVENING: Lingering storm chances at 30% as readings remain in the 80s, otherwise partly cloudy.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s.

Isolated monsoon storms are possible Saturday but the chance in Las Vegas is only 10%. Highs remain in the mid 90s with noticeable humidity.

Sunday is a bit hotter, in the upper 90s, with lingering humidity and a partly cloudy sky.

Overnight and early morning lows in the upper 70s this weekend rise to the low 80s Sunday night and next week.

Highs rise from 104° Monday to 105°-107° the rest of the week. Southwest breezes reach 15-25 mph on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 to 30 minutes. From noon to 2 p.m. a sunburn is possible in just 10 minutes!

Forecast pollen levels are "moderate" this week with ragweed, grass, and chenopods listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow on account of ozone, smoke, and dust.