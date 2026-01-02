Justin's Forecast: Patchy Fog Early, Turning Partly Sunny Today

MORNING: Patchy fog early with wake-up temperatures in the 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with light winds and highs in the upper 50s.

EVENING: Turning chilly with readings in the 40s by 9 p.m. and a partly cloudy sky.

A Dense Fog Advisory expired at 6 a.m. and visibility will improve quickly as clouds give way to breaks of sunshine this morning.

Highs Saturday are limited to the upper 50s as the sky turns cloudy. The rain chance climbs to 20% late Saturday afternoon, and lingers Saturday night, when temperatures drop to the upper 40s.

Sunday brings a 30% chance of light showers, a mostly cloudy sky, and south winds at 10-20 mph. These three factors will ensure that highs in the low 60s feel chilly.

Monday sees lingering southwest breezes at 10-20 mph, a partly sunny sky, and highs in the low 60s.

While small 10% to 20% rain chances dot the forecast next week from Tuesday through Thursday, any amounts would be minor, to the tune of just a few hundredths of an inch.

Nighttime lows remain chilly, in the mid-to-low 40s, much of next week.