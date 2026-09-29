Justin's Forecast: One More Day with Shower and Storm Chance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MORNING: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for spotty light showers. Readings in the 60s early with strengthening north winds at 15-25 mph.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. North winds at 15-30 mph keep highs in the mid 80s.

EVENING: Passing showers and storms still possible (20% chance) as readings drop into the 70s and winds diminish to 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Northwest breezes pick up to 10-20 mph late.

Wednesday sees northwest winds at 15-25 mph early and northeast breezes at 5-15 mph in the afternoon. We'll be mostly sunny with wake-up temperatures in the upper 60s and daytime highs in the low 90s.

October begins Thursday, and highs trend from the low 90s then to the mid 90s Friday and this weekend and next week (above-average for early October).

Nighttime lows will be in the low 70s in Las Vegas during this stretch, but in the mid 60s in cooler neighborhoods.

Forecast pollen levels are medium today and low the rest of the week. Ragweed, sagebrush, and chenopods are the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

Sun protection is still advised between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strong enough between noon and 1 p.m. that a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes.

The air quality forecast is good today and moderate tomorrow (due to ozone).