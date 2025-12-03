Justin's Forecast: North Winds Keep It Chilly Today

MORNING: Wake-up temperatures in the low 40s with developing north winds at 10-20 mph after sunrise making it feel like the 30s at times.

AFTERNOON: Midday gusts of 30 mph in the north valley, 25 mph near The Strip, and 20 mph in the south valley. Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

EVENING: A quick drop to the 40s by 8:00 p.m. with a clear sky and lingering north winds at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 30s with a few 10-15 mph breezes and a clear sky.

Thursday starts in the upper 30s with a few 5-15 mph breezes. We'll be sunny but highs will only hit the mid-to-upper 50s.

Friday starts in the upper 30s with a few 5-15 mph breezes and highs in the low 60s.

No rain chances in Southern Nevada across the next seven days, and chances through mid-month stay low.

The weekend brings low-to-mid 60s for highs, which soar to the upper 60s at times next week. That's about 10° above-average! Thursday may even touch 70°, which is just 2° shy of the record value for the date.