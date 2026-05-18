Justin's Forecast: North Winds Bring Cooler Temperatures Today

MORNING: North gusts of 30 mph and temperatures in the upper 50s mean you should grab a jacket this morning.

AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s and northeast breezes of 10-20 mph.

EVENING: Clear with lingering breezes at 5-15 mph and temperatures in the 60s by 10 p.m.

TONIGHT: Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s with 5-15 mph breezes and a clear sky.

Tuesday sees low 60s at sunrise and low 80s in the afternoon. Sunshine continues, and northeast breezes at 10-20 mph in the morning will taper to 5-15 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday are calm and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and mid 90s, respectively.

Friday marks a return to the upper 90s, and we'll be that hot as we roll into the weekend. A few 20 mph gusts are expected Friday through the weekend, and the breezes linger into early next week.

Nighttime lows in the low-to-mid 60s through midweek will rise to the upper 60s by the weekend.

Forecast pollen levels are "medium" to start the week, then "low" by Thursday. Ragweed, olive, and grasses are listed as the predominant pollen types. Showering and changing after you've been outdoors, keeping windows closed when it's windy, and vacuuming and dusting often will help battle symptoms, in addition to taking allergy medication.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today for particle pollution and ozone, and "moderate" again tomorrow due to ozone.

Sun protection is advised between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today; a hat, light-colored clothing, and sunscreen are important when you're outside. The UV index is strongest from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., when a sunburn can happen in 15 to 30 minutes.